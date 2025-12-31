KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — For many Malaysian parents, the idea of preparing their children for the future has never felt more urgent. The world of work is shifting quickly, and the careers that once seemed stable are being reshaped by automation and artificial intelligence. A July 2025 report by ISIS Malaysia and the World Bank estimates that 4.2 million Malaysian workers, close to 28 per cent of the labour force, are highly exposed to task substitution by generative AI. Another 2.5 million fall into medium-high exposure. That means nearly 45 per cent of the workforce has at least 40 per cent of their tasks potentially automatable.

It is a wake-up call that has changed how families think about education. A degree is still important, but today it is only one part of a much bigger picture. What matters now is whether young people are building the right mix of technical, analytical and human-centred skills that employers increasingly rely on.

A new era of skills and agility

Employers across Malaysia are shifting their expectations, especially in fields like digital marketing, data analytics, UX and design, fintech, sustainability, and business transformation. Companies are looking for graduates who can think critically, solve problems creatively and work smoothly with intelligent systems. The ability to collaborate with AI tools rather than compete with them has become a defining factor of employability.

The power of skills portfolios

This has resulted in a growing emphasis on something many parents did not grow up with skills portfolios. These portfolios showcase short courses, micro credentials, real-world projects, internships and applied learning experiences that demonstrate what a student can truly do. They give employers a clear picture of adaptability, hands-on capability and readiness for fast-changing job environments.

Institutions that offer strong industry exposure and applied learning have become increasingly attractive to Malaysian families. One example is the SIM Global Education (SIM GE), known for partnering with international universities and giving students access to real projects, career coaching and micro credential pathways. It is not simply about earning a qualification; it is about shaping a graduate who can evolve as the world evolves.

Embracing global exposure

Many Malaysian students still dream of studying abroad, but families today are more focused on whether the experience will genuinely prepare their children for work. They want learning environments that build confidence, independence and global perspectives.

SIM GE’s environment has resonated with many Malaysian students for this reason. The campus culture is multicultural and safe, and students stay close to home while experiencing a wider academic world. It offers a balance that makes parents comfortable and helps students step into adulthood with the right blend of exposure and support.

The outcomes often speak for themselves. Take Gwen Teh Jia Rou, now an Audit Manager at KPMG Singapore. She recalls how her time at SIM shaped her confidence: “Studying at SIM gave me more than just a degree. As AI reshapes the job market, employers increasingly value practical experience and strong skills portfolio. SIM’s career coaching, skill-building workshops, and real project opportunities equipped me with both technical and soft skills, allowing me to adapt confidently and progress in my career.”

Stories like Gwen’s reflect what many Malaysian families are hoping for. Not just academic excellence, but a pathway that helps their children grow into capable, confident adults with skills that cannot be replaced by machines.

For Malaysian parents or students who want to understand how skills coaching, internships and micro credentials can support future employability, more information is available through SIM’s CareerConnect channels and Micro-Credentials offerings.