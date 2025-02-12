LONDON, Feb 12 — Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, yesterday visited a women’s prison to meet ex-offenders and those still serving, as she continues her return to public duties having completed her cancer treatment.

Catherine visited HMP Styal in northwest England to meet offenders who had used the services of a charity-run mother and baby unit.

“It is great that you are looking at the mother’s wellbeing as well. The best thing for baby is to have a mother whose emotional needs and wellbeing is met as well,” she told staff at the unit.

Former inmate Sam told the princess that parental support was better in jail than outside.

“I only left six weeks ago and I am just getting rolling with everything again. I have said so many times that I just wish I could take this (prison) nursery and put it in my hometown,” she said.

Catherine, 43, who is mother to Prince George 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis, has only recently begun a gradual return to royal duties after a shock cancer diagnosis last year.

It was the princess’s fifth public engagement in just over two weeks. — AFP