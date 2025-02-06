PARIS, Feb 6 — The daughter of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman found guilty of drugging his then wife so dozens of strangers could rape her, plans to publish a book about victims of sexual abuse, her publisher said yesterday.

For us to remember (Pour que l’on se souvienne) is to hit the bookstands on March 5.

In December, Dominique Pelicot, 72, was convicted of drugging and raping his then wife Gisele Pelicot and soliciting dozens of men to do the same for more than a decade.

His 50 co-defendants were also found guilty and handed various sentences of between three and 15 years.

Caroline Darian’s mother Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist icon by refusing to be ashamed and demanding the trial be open to the public.

Darian, a pen name, believes she was also assaulted by her father who took intimate photographs of her.

She has campaigned for awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse, and in 2022 wrote a book about the family’s ordeal, Et j’ai cesse de t’appeler papa (And I stopped calling you dad).

Her new book will focus on victims of rape “who have neither evidence nor memories”, the JC Lattes publishing house said.

Gisele Pelicot, 72, also plans to publish a book, and is now in talks with Flammarion, the publisher told AFP yesterday.

Both Gisele Pelicot and Caroline Darian said they wanted to draw attention to the dangers of sexual crimes through so-called chemical submission, or drugging someone with malicious intent.

“The daughter of the victim and the persecutor offers us her unique view of this tragedy, reveals the unfinished business of the investigation, and relentlessly pursues her fight against chemical submission,” JS Lattes told AFP.

Darian has told the BBC that her father “should die in prison.” — AFP

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)