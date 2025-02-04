KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — In about 3 weeks, the ageing Streamyx “broadband” service will be shut down for good after almost 24 years in service.

TM has put out a notice that the copper-based ADSL service will no longer be available starting February 28, 2025 and remaining users are reminded to migrate to faster and more reliable fibre internet.

TM has stopped accepting new Streamyx registrations since 2022 as part of its process to migrate users to fibre broadband.

The Streamyx service which provide download speeds of up to 8Mbps is practically obsolete in this day and age considering most internet users can enjoy faster and cheaper services over 4G and 5G. Meanwhile, new fibre broadband plans now offer at least 100Mbps for less than RM100.

According to TM’s official notice, they won’t be able to fix any problems with the copper network after February 28, 2025. To ensure uninterrupted internet access, customers are recommended to upgrade to Unifi broadband which offers better speed and reliability. It added that failure to do so may result in the termination of your Unifi Lite or Streamyx service.

If you’re still on Streamyx, TM says you can be migrated within 14 business days if you’re residing in an area with existing fibre infrastructure.

However, if your location is out of TM’s fibre infrastructure coverage, it may take longer, ranging from 30 to 180 business days.

Users can migrate through the Selfcare portal or the MyUnifi app, or visit the nearest Unifi Store or TMpoint.

Alternatively, users can consider getting a wireless 5G broadband solution. TM currently offers Unifi Air 5G which provides unlimited 5G with WiFi 6 router for RM149/month.

As announced by TM in 2022, it aims to migrate all Streamyx users to Unifi Fibre Broadband by 2025. As of Q4 2021, there were only 278,000 Streamyx customers remaining, which is a 50 per cent drop from Q4 2020 when it had 557,000 Streamyx customers.

According to TM’s Q3 2024 report, they currently have over 3.1 million Unifi Home Broadband subscribers. — SoyaCincau