KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — At first glance, the cendol, served with corn, strawberry ice cream, coconut milk, and palm sugar, looks irresistibly appetising.

However, a closer look shows that this local delicacy is actually a handcrafted scented candle, expertly sculpted and creatively designed by Dr Nurul Nadia Rashid, the founder of the Candlenuts brand.

Interestingly, this artwork was crafted using two kilogrammes (kg) of wax scraps collected and returned by her loyal customers in Semenyih, Selangor, and was completed in just two days.

“These sculpted candles are not for sale but are specially created as tokens of appreciation for our loyal customers. This initiative also helps us minimise unused wax waste,” she explained.

Candlenuts founder Dr Nurul Nadia Rashid shows a handcrafted scented candle that looks like cendol with corn, strawberry ice cream, coconut milk and palm sugar. — Bernama pic

“Sometimes, if I have leftover wax, I create special gifts for customers who purchase our scented candles worth RM150 or more during my TikTok live sessions,” she told Bernama recently.

Nurul Nadia, 35, shared that, in addition to dessert-inspired candles, she has crafted various other designs, including ice cream, chocolates, cookies, flowers, rainbows, pies, and cakes.

The holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Medicine from Universiti Putra Malaysia said each creation is made spontaneously, driven by her creativity, often during her live sessions on TikTok under the handle @candlenutsmalaysia.

“When working with wax, you need to act quickly because it hardens easily. Wax can only be sculpted at the right consistency-not too liquid or too hard-to ensure it can be shaped properly and yield a neat result.

“I didn’t learn candle sculpting formally but referred to YouTube, and I usually advise customers to send at least one kg of wax scraps,” said Nurul Nadia, who also offers custom gift and souvenir-making services.

Candlenuts, made from palm wax, offers 100 per cent organic scented candles in various fragrances, including Blackcurrant & Peony, Romantic Sunset, English Garden, and Lychee Watermelon.

The handmade scented candles carved and decorated by Candlenuts founder Dr Nurul Nadia Rashid. — Bernama pic

Sharing her journey in the scented candle business, the Tapah, Perak-born entrepreneur said that it all started as a passion, evolved into a hobby, and eventually became her primary source of income.

“I started selling candles on a small scale in 2016 before making the bold decision to quit my job as a veterinary doctor in 2019 to fully dedicate myself to this business.

“As a veterinarian, I was often exposed to unpleasant odours in the clinic, so when I came home, I wanted something fragrant and calming,” she said.

Determined to build a lasting business, her home-based operation quickly expanded, allowing her to rent four shop lots in 2020.

Two years later, her hard work paid off when she successfully established Malaysia’s first Bumiputera-owned scented candle factory in Batu Pahat, Johor.

“My dream is to bring Candlenuts products into offline retail markets, similar to brands like Bath & Body Works or Jo Malone, within the next 10 years,” she said. — Bernama