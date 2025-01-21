KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — ChargEV has just deployed a new EV charging hub located at Bandar 16 Sierra. Similar to Pitstop Tangkak, new charging location has 8x DC charge points and it currently offers up to 120kW of DC charging.

The charges are located at the outdoor carpark area of IOI Sierra Fresco@16Sierra which is close to several commercial retail outlets. For this location, ChargEV has deployed a Kempower DC charging solution with 8 individual DC satellite terminals with CCS2 nozzles.

While the hardware itself can support up to 400kW, these chargers are currently pushing up to a maximum of 120kW. This means the maximum 120kW capacity is currently dynamically shared across 8 nozzles.

For now, the charging site is supported with a battery energy storage system (BESS) and the charging capacity would increase once the power source from the grid is upgraded. This is the same situation as well for the Tangkak EV charging hub.

Like the rest of ChargEV’s new DC charging deployments, the chargers are priced at RM1.60 per kWh. You can activate and pay for the charger using the ChargEV app.

If you managed to subscribe to ChargEV’s Yearly Plan membership before it was discontinued, you can enjoy 50 per cent discount for the charging rate.

ChargEV has been turning on several new large scale DC charging hubs in the past few weeks. This includes Elmina Lakeside Mall with 16x DC charge points and Pitstop Tangkak with 8x DC charge points.

We recently spotted ChargEV’s massive EV charging hub in Johor Premium Outlets which appears to have at least 16 charge points and with extra room to grow. — SoyaCincau