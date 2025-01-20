KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — ChargEV’s new EV Charging Hub at Pitstop Tangkak in Johor is now open to the public after receiving approval from the energy commission (ST). With a total of 8x DC charging bays, the location is not only one of the largest EV charging hubs situated near the North South Expressway, but it is also the first commercial electric truck ready EV charging hub in the country.

Situation about 170-190km between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, the location is an ideal EV charging stop for those travelling between the two cities.

As we’ve covered previously, the chargers are located at Pitstop Tangkak which has F&B and public toilets on site managed by the local council. While the EV charger isn’t deployed at a highway R&R, it is still easily accessible from both Northbound and Southbound traffic as Pitstop Tangkak is less than 1km away from Tangkak toll plaza.

For this location, ChargEV has deployed a Kempower DC charger solution that is capable of pushing up to 400kW and there are a total of 8 bays with CCS2 nozzles. However, at the moment, the chargers have been downrated to dispense only up to 120kW. From what we know, the power output will be increased once the power supply for the location is upgraded.

To activate the chargers, you’ll need to use the ChargEV app which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. — SoyaCincau pic

Similar to other new ChargEV deployments, these chargers are priced at RM1.60 per kWh. If you managed to get the ChargEV Yearly Plan membership before it was discontinued, you can enjoy a discounted rate of RM0.80 per kWh.

To activate the chargers, you’ll need to use the ChargEV app which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. — SoyaCincau