LONDON, Jan 16 — A UK restaurant has launched a new offensive in the age-old battle about whether pineapple belongs on pizza, charging £100 (RM550) to any “monsters” who want it as a topping.

Lupa Pizza in Norwich, eastern England, usually charges around £12 for one of its meals.

But pineapple lovers will now face a £100 bill if they want the contentious fruit delivered on their pizza.

The pizza is available on the restaurant’s Deliveroo menu, alongside the caption: “Yeah, for £100 you can have it. Order the champagne, too. Go on, you Monster!”

“I absolutely loathe pineapple on a pizza,” co-owner Francis Woolf told the Norwich Evening News, by way of explanation.

The move renewed hostilities in the long-running dispute, with former UK finance minister Ed Balls even weighing in that pineapple on pizza was appalling.

While the row has so far remained verbal, the restaurant wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that “we are looking forward to an influx of pro and anti pineapple campaigners voting with their feet and wallets! Little scuffle in the street. All televised”. — AFP