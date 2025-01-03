KLANG, Jan 3 — Starting with just a RM2 pair of scissors and his friends’ hair as practice canvases, Sallehuddin Mohd Jupri, 24, has transformed his humble beginnings into a thriving career as a professional hairstylist.

Once operating under a tree, Sallehuddin now owns Takara Barbershop at MARA Arcade, Klang, and is recognised as one of the nation’s professional hairstylists.

Reflecting on his journey, Sallehuddin shared with Bernama that his passion for hairstyling sparked at the age of 16, while he was in Form 4.

“I started by cutting my friends’ hair using a RM2 pair of scissors. Seeing my interest, my aunt signed me up for a two-day course organised by GiatMARA in Sungai Besar, Selangor, in 2016,” he shared.

“After completing the course, I received free barbering tools, including scissors, combs, and a long-wire clipper. At first, I didn’t know how to make use of these tools, but I was determined-if others could do it, why couldn’t I?” he added.

Despite encountering numerous setbacks while practising the techniques he learned in the short course, Sallehuddin’s unwavering determination to improve and deepen his expertise in the field kept him moving forward.

After completing his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), the third of six siblings committed to advancing his skills by enrolling in a six-month Hair Design course at GiatMARA Shah Alam in 2018.

During this time, the humble space beneath a tree in front of his family’s wooden house served as his training ground, where he honed his skills by offering haircuts for as little as RM5 each time he returned home from the course.

“When I decided to pursue this field seriously, some relatives and friends were sceptical, thinking it wouldn’t lead to a lucrative career or had no future. But I believed that with passion and sincerity, anyone with skills can succeed,” he said.

To sharpen his expertise, he actively participated in various national competitions, eventually earning a bronze medal in the Worldskills Malaysia Belia (WSMB) 2019 for hairdressing.

During this time, he also underwent training under the Department of Skills Development (JPK) after being selected as the sole national representative in the hairdressing category for the World Skill Competition (WSC) in Shanghai, China. The event, initially scheduled for October 2022, was postponed due to Covid-19.

Although saddened by the postponement, Sallehuddin remains grateful for the invaluable knowledge he gained during his training under the Department of Skills Development (JPK). This experience ultimately inspired him to pursue instructor training at the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training (CIAST).

“Imagine, during my training for the WSC, I worked from Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm, with no days off. I was under constant supervision by my coach. At one point, I even ran away from training and hid for a week because I couldn’t endure the intense sessions and the strictness of my coach,” he said.

The rigorous training paid off, boosting his confidence for international competitions. This led to him clinching the 3rd Runner-Up position at the 28th Asia Pacific Hairdressers and Cosmetologist Association (APHCA) Cambodia-Asia Pacific Hair, Make-up, and Beauty Olympics 2024, held in Cambodia last October.

In addition to offering hairstyling services to a wide range of clients, including celebrities and brides, Sallehuddin is now actively travelling across the country to share his expertise as an instructor.

“Alhamdulillah, for hairstyling classes, I usually charge starting from RM350. For bridal hairstyling, fees range from RM500 to RM900. While some may consider it expensive, these services require extensive skills,” he said.

His expertise has also garnered attention in neighbouring countries like Indonesia, where he has been invited to conduct hairstyling classes. Looking ahead, he hopes to collaborate with hairstylists from Thailand and Korea in the future.

Dispelling negative perceptions about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Sallehuddin said he has proven that TVET graduates can build successful and lucrative careers, as long as they are dedicated to learning and applying the skills they acquire. — Bernama