PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — After a hiatus of nearly five years, the Light and Motion Putrajaya Festival (LAMPU) has returned, enlivening the night atmosphere here since December 27.

With a futuristic concept, LAMPU 2024 invited Italian designers Michele Pusceddu and Antaless Visual Design to captivate visitors with their creativity.

However, few would have guessed that behind the mesmerising performances lies the remarkable touch of local talent.

LAMPU 2024’s Creative and Technical Director Hairul Effendi Asaha (right) said time management is crucial in producing the best works and flawless performances. — Bernama pic

Sharing the challenges with Bernama today, LAMPU 2024’s Creative and Technical Director Hairul Effendi Asaha said time management is crucial in producing the best works and flawless performances.

“The challenge in light mapping is that we are racing against time, and the content must align with the theme and be crafted meticulously to avoid any sensitivities,” he added.

With 15 years of experience in the field, Hairul Effendi, who began his involvement with LAMPU in 2013, highlighted the significance of selecting the right colours and music to bring a narrative to life without dialogue—relying solely on the ambience and emotions created by the lighting.

LAMPU 2024 is not just about illuminating the night, but also serves as a stepping stone to nurture visual and light art talent. — Bernama pic

All of this, he explained, requires meticulous preparation, supported by a skilled technical team.

When asked about the presence of international designers, Hairul Effendi acknowledged that while the country has talented digital artists, foreign designers are still essential to further enhance LAMPU’s performances. Their involvement also serves as an inspiration for local artists to think outside the box.

“I hope LAMPU can reach the level of international light festivals like Vivid Sydney, St. Petersburg, Prague, or Lyon,” he said, expressing confidence that LAMPU could achieve global recognition within three years.

The grand light mapping displayed on the Palace of Justice building as the main screen unfolds in five 30-minute segments. — Bernama pic

At the same time, he hopes that LAMPU’s organisation would inspire the younger generation, particularly students, to venture into this field.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafiz Abdul Khalek, Director of the Project Management Division, Engineering and Maintenance Department, Putrajaya Corporation (PPj), said the biggest challenge in managing outdoor performances is communication.

“Communication is particularly challenging in open spaces due to the noisy environment. Therefore, every moment of communication must be clear and free of errors,” he said.

The challenging aspect of light mapping is racing against time, ensuring that the content aligns with the theme. — Bernama pic

He noted that LAMPU 2024 sets a benchmark for other states in organising high-quality light mapping events.

Themed ‘Illuminating the Future,’ LAMPU 2024, organised by PPj, is being held from Dec 27 to 31 at the Palace of Justice, with the building serving as the main screen for the mega light mapping display.

Five segments are presented, each lasting 30 minutes.

LAMPU 2024 aims to showcase the transformation of the lighting industry in Malaysia while highlighting Putrajaya as a modern city with beautiful architecture. — Bernama