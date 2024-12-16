KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The end-of-year holiday season is something many people look forward to – with all the festive lights, social events and long-awaited trips to amazing destinations, it’s hard not to get caught up in the festivities. It is also an occasion to catch up with friends and family, exchanging hugs, handshakes, and compliments of the season.

However, all this also allows the influenza (or also known as flu) virus to pass around more easily, according to Dr Khairil Erwan Khalid, an infectious disease physician at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“Even though Malaysia does not have a ‘flu season’ the way temperate countries do, holidays abroad and large social gatherings do contribute to its spread,” he explained.

“Many Malaysians still think that influenza is nothing serious, but I urge you to consider how a high spiking fever, headache, body ache, cough, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea will affect your holiday plans, as these are severe symptoms of influenza which can affect anyone.”

Those who have suffered an infection before – or worse, witnessed a child or other family member go through a severe illness – will tell you that influenza can take a heavy toll, from severe illness up to death.

Dr Khairil Erwan Khalid, infectious disease physician, Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

However, few people take this risk seriously and vaccination rates in Malaysia are very low, estimated at only 2 to 3 per cent.

“The low vaccination rate in Malaysia means that the majority are vulnerable to infection, and anyone can get sick. The worrisome thing is that some people have a higher risk of getting serious complications such as pneumonia and exacerbations of underlying health problems like heart failure and chronic lung disease.

“These are all complications that are potentially fatal, and high-risk groups include young children below the age of five, pregnant women and older persons above 65 years, as well as those with chronic conditions,” he cautioned.

What’s more, the virus is easily passed between people in the same household, making influenza prevention important for the whole family, especially for children six months and younger who are too young to receive the vaccination for themselves.

To keep you and your family safe from influenza, Dr Khairil advised the public to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season to reduce the risk of infection and to help prevent serious illness that may lead to complications, hospitalisation and/or death.

Influenza prevention is important for the whole family, especially for children six months and younger who are too young to receive the vaccination for themselves.

Here’s what you need to do:

1. Plan ahead to take the influenza vaccine

The most current vaccines – based on WHO recommendations – are now available. As it takes at least 2 weeks for the immune system to develop antibodies against the virus, call the clinic to confirm the vaccines are available two to four weeks before your trip so you don’t run into unexpected delays. Protection is vital, especially if you are visiting a country in the Northern Hemisphere, where influenza season is underway.

2. Take preventive measures

Popular holiday destinations are often crowded so try to visit them at off-peak times and wear a face mask in busy or confined spaces. The use of masks can help to lower the risk of transmission and should be practised even when they are not mandatory.

3. Practice good personal hygiene

Wash or disinfect your hands regularly, especially before eating and after touching common surfaces while going on rides or taking part in activities. You should also avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and observe the cough etiquette. This is important for all age groups and adults travelling with young children or older persons should be particularly mindful and offer frequent reminders to those in their care.

This year, don’t just brush off the threat of influenza; take action instead and enjoy the holiday season with peace of mind.

* This educational initiative is supported by Sanofi Malaysia.