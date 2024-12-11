Solitario blings better with its global expansion into South-east Asia

This is Solitario’s first store in Kuala Lumpur, offering ethical brilliance with cutting-edge design in lab-grown diamonds

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Solitario, India’s premier luxury lab-grown diamond brand, has announced the grand opening of its first flagship store in Malaysia. Located within the prestigious Seibu shop-in-shop store at the TRX Exchange Mall in Kuala Lumpur, the 1,000-square-foot space marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing international expansion.

With the global jewellery market increasingly turning towards sustainable luxury, Solitario has rapidly positioned itself as a leader in the lab-grown diamond sector. The opening of this new store in Kuala Lumpur in quick succession to the brand’s successful operations in Dubai underscore this growing demand for ethically sourced, high-quality diamond, while opening new markets for the brand in the APAC Region.

Facilitating the strategic expansion, Shreya Gems has acquired the franchise rights for Solitario Diamonds in Malaysia. The Malaysian operations will be led by industry veterans Purav Shah and Krunal Mehta, who bring a wealth of expertise in luxury retail and contemporary jewellery design.

On the feat, Ricky Vasandani, CEO, Solitario, said, “We’re excited to introduce our lab-grown diamonds to Malaysia. The market here is exceptionally promising, and we anticipate a 100 per cent increase in growth in the coming years. Our focus will remain on offering timeless designs and an unparalleled shopping experience that blends sophistication with sustainability. Our vision is to redefine luxury in the diamond industry, and Malaysia will play a key role in that journey.”

As consumer preferences shift, there is growing interest in lab-grown diamonds, especially among younger, eco-conscious consumers who prioritise sustainability without sacrificing quality or design. Solitario’s new Kuala Lumpur store is set to meet the demand for elegant, ethically sourced, and innovative jewellery.

Speaking about the franchise, Purav Shah, MD, Shreya Diamonds emphasised on the role of changing consumer preferences in driving the brand’s success, “There has been a steady shift in audience preferences towards lab-grown diamonds. Consumers today are not just looking for beautiful jewellery; they want pieces that reflect their values. Capturing this, Solitario’s designs embracing global contemporary trends, combining sophistication with sustainability. As the demand for lab-grown diamonds continues to rise, this strengthens our commitment to staying at the forefront of design and luxury.”

Solitario’s new Kuala Lumpur store will feature a curated collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery, from engagement rings to bespoke pieces, all crafted with the brand’s signature quality and craftsmanship. The store’s design promises an immersive, luxurious shopping experience, making every visit as special as the diamonds offered.