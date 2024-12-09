KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — JPJ has released Malaysia’s latest vehicle registration data up to November and the total electric vehicles (EV) registrations are expected to exceed 20,000 units for 2024. In the month of November 2024, a total of 1,805 EVs were registered which is 2.51 per cent of the total industry volume (November 2024: 71,818).

Between January to November 2024, there are 19,208 EV registrations, which marks 86 per cent growth compared to the same period (January to November 2023: 10,318) last year. As a comparison, Malaysia registered 13,301 EVs for the full year of 2023.

BYD M6 most popular, BYD Sealion 7 among Top 5 EV models for November 2024

The BYD M6 is the most popular EV model registered in Malaysia last month with 235 units, followed by the Tesla Model 3 at #2 with 197 units, BYD Atto 3 at #3 with 190 units, BYD Seal at #4 with 130 units and the latest BYD Sealion 7 at #5 with 128 units.

The Xpeng G6 is still maintaining momentum at #6 with 122 units registered, followed by BYD Dolphin at #7 with 100 units, Tesla Model Y at #8 with 75 units, MG4 at #9 with 66 units and the BMW iX1 at #10 with 65 units. The recently launched Porsche Macan Electric has also entered the list at #16 with 32 units.

BYD remains most popular EV brand in Malaysia

For the first 11 months of the year, BYD remains the most popular EV brand in the country and 3 out of the top 5 models are from BYD. With a total of 7,273 units registered, BYD currently controls 38 per cent EV market share in Malaysia.

The BYD Atto 3 remains the most popular EV model in Malaysia for 2024 so far with 2,749 units, followed by the Tesla Model 3 at #2 with 2,667 units and the BYD Seal is following closely behind in third place with 2,664 units. The Tesla Model Y is at #4 with 2,145 units and the BYD Dolphin is at #5 with 1,397 units.

Other Chinese contenders on the Top 10 list include the GWM Ora Good Cat and 07, which combined are at #6 with 555 units registered, followed by Smart #1 / #3 with 549 units, Chery Omoda E5 with 531 units and the MG4 with 460 units.

In the premium segment, BMW Group has got a good run this year led by the BMW i5 at #10 with 426 units registered, followed by the BMW iX2 at #11 with 399 units and the Mini Countryman at #14 with 313 units.

The final month of December would be interesting to watch as most EV brands are offering extra promotions and incentives to close the year at a high note. In December 2023, 2,983 EVs were registered which is a record month for EV registrations in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau