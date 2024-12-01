KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Perodua will showcase the EMO-II electric vehicle at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024. The event is set to take place from 5 to 11 December at MITEC Kuala Lumpur.

Will EMO-II EV mark the arrival of Myvi Electric?

This was confirmed through the 30-second teaser that Perodua published earlier today. Focusing on the exterior of the EMO-II albeit in a partially covered manner, it is quite clear that the EMO-II is a compact hatch similar to Perodua Myvi.

However, we believe that the EMO-II is still a concept vehicle rather than a production-ready model. That being said, we also believe that it is a working prototype just like the EMO-I.

What is Perodua EMO EV?

The EMO monicker stands for Electric Motion Online and it was first presented at Malaysia Auto Show 2023 in the form of a scale model. Fast forward to the Malaysia Auto Show 2024 just a few months ago, Perodua brought a full-scale prototype called EMO-I to the event which turns out to be Myvi that has been converted into an EV.

Created through cooperation with EV North, an engineering firm in Australia, the prototype was built in such a way that it fully complied with Australian regulations. While it is rather odd that a Malaysian vehicle is made to comply with rules from another country, do note that Malaysian authorities have yet to come out with regulations for EV conversion.

Meanwhile, the EMO-I prototype shown at the Malaysia Auto Show is just one part of the story though. Behind the car, Perodua has also displayed the EV test bench that it co-developed with Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UNIKL), and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

All in all, both of these projects which have a total budget allocation of RM2 million are meant to help Perodua engineers quickly learn about EV architecture and prepare them for the development of the company’s first EV. Perodua is expected to launch the EV towards the end of 2025 and is said to be priced between RM50k-RM100k. — SoyaCincau