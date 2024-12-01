TOKYO, Dec 1 — Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, celebrated her 23rd birthday today.

According to Japan Times (JT), she graduated from Gakushuin University in Tokyo this year and began working at the Japanese Red Cross Society in April.

Balancing her responsibilities at the organisation with her duties as a member of the imperial family, Princess Aiko leads a busy and fulfilling life, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

As reported by JT, the princess has expressed concern over natural disasters, such as the major earthquake and heavy rainfall that affected Japan’s Noto Peninsula earlier this year, and has offered her heartfelt condolences to the victims, hoping for their swift recovery and return to peace.

At the Japanese Red Cross Society, she contributes to editing informational magazines and organising events for the youth and volunteer division. According to the agency, the princess is said to approach her daily tasks with dedication and finds a strong sense of fulfilment in her work.

In February, Princess Aiko attended her first imperial luncheon for foreign dignitaries, where she spent time with the Kenyan presidential couple. She recognised the event as an important opportunity to foster understanding and share Japan’s appeal.

In October, the princess undertook her first solo official duties outside Tokyo, traveling to Saga Prefecture. While there, she attended competitions at the Japan Games and learned about the process of making traditional washi paper. The agency reports that she was pleased with the productive nature of the trip.

The princess also participated in numerous ceremonies at the Imperial Palace, including celebrating the 90th birthdays of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, and offering her well wishes for their continued health.

On a personal note, JT reported that the princess grieves the death of her cat Mi in August but cherishes time spent with her dog Yuri and cat Seven at the palace. In her leisure time, she enjoys walking around the palace with her parents and playing volleyball with the agency staff.