KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — While many influencers create content around food, lifestyle, or popular travel destinations, Marissa Wong has chosen an unusual subject for her reviews: public toilets across Malaysia.

A negative experience in a public restroom inspired this stand-up comedian and influencer to bring public toilet cleanliness into the spotlight on social media, with the aim of raising awareness towards an often-overlooked issue.

Despite the topic’s unappealing nature, this 28-year-old has captured public attention with her casual and entertaining style on TikTok, where she has posted reviews under the hashtag #berakbersamamarissawong (pooping with Marissa Wong) on her account, @marissawong96, for the past two years.

“This idea came after I noticed that almost all influencers review food. So, I thought, why not stand out by reviewing toilet cleanliness? This topic may not be glamorous, but it’s essential in daily life,” she shared with Bernama.

With over 116,000 followers on TikTok, one of her videos that gained attention was a review of a public toilet at a restaurant in Bangsar, garnering 1.2 million views within 24 hours after being posted on her TikTok in September.

Through her observations, Marissa — whose real name is Wong Wern Chin — found that many public toilets in Malaysia fall short of basic cleanliness standards. Issues such as lack of soap and tissue, wet and dirty floors, poor ventilation, broken facilities, and limited accessibility for people with disabilities (PWD) are common.

Born in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Marissa said the restroom problems, which are often dismissed by the public, not only inconvenience users but also risk tarnishing the country’s image globally.

“I believe public space cleanliness, including in restrooms, should be taken seriously as it reflects the culture, values, and social responsibility of a nation’s people.

“Neglected toilets can lead to health issues, like the spread of infectious diseases, attract pests, and negatively impact both tourism and the economy, said this woman of Chinese and Thai descent.

In addition to cleanliness concerns, this Bachelor of Music and Performing Arts graduate from the United Kingdom also noted that vandalism is a significant issue in the country’s public restrooms.

“I found some toilets that are clean but damaged due to vandalism. For such individuals, I suggest they be fined in the form of community service—cleaning public toilets for a certain period. Perhaps the government could consider making this a new law?” she shared.

Marissa also expressed satisfaction that her content has sparked positive responses not only from the public but also from facility management teams, who are becoming more open and committed to creating cleaner and more comfortable public toilets for everyone.

She also hopes that her approach on social media will instil a positive attitude in individuals, encouraging them to be more mindful of the shared responsibility of maintaining public toilets, rather than leaving it solely to the premise owners.

Additionally, Marissa praised the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) for prioritising public toilet cleanliness improvements over the past year.

“This is a timely initiative and should have been implemented long ago. I believe public restroom cleanliness is a source of national pride and supports efforts to elevate Malaysia’s image among tourists and citizens alike,” she said. — Bernama