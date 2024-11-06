KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — A few days ago a TikTok user posted a video of a snake casually taking up a parking space at Sunway Pyramid mall in Subang Jaya.

The mall’s social media account duly took the opportunity not just to reassure mall patrons that the snake has been “handed over to relevant authorities” but to post a few memes making light of the situation.

Jokes included:

“Sorry! I thought it’s the year of the snake liao.”

“Danger Noodle aka snek.”

“Just keep slithering.”

On the original TikTok video while some commenter expressed trepidation and fear of returning to the mall as there had been previous sightings of snakes, other Malaysians were keener on comedy.

Among the entertaining comments were:

“First time see people use python to reserve parking lot. Ok lah. Give it to them. They win.”

“If this was a Mastika headline, it would read, “Just for trying to ‘chop’ parking, a man turned into a snake.”

“The female snake hasn’t arrived yet, the male snake is waiting at the parking lot for her.”

“Why is no one reporting the snake? Let it get fined, it’s illegal to ‘chop’ parking.”

Harry Potter references were also popular with commenters:

“They must be using Harry Potter magic. Asbestos protonus.”

“This is a basilisk, waiting in the building’s pipes.”

Fortunately, most seemed to have taken the incident with humour (including the mall) but hopefully the premises will take precautions to lessen the possibility of future wild encounters in the parking mall.