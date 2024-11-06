PORTLAND, Nov 6 — An Oregon cyclist, struck by an ambulance that turned right into him, has filed a lawsuit seeking US$997,000 (RM4.4 million) after the incident left him with a fractured nose and various body injuries.

As reported in the Oregon Live, the cyclist, 71-year-old William Hoesch, was taken to the hospital by the same ambulance that hit him, but he was later billed for the service.

According to the lawsuit, attorney Travis Mayor claims that Columbia River Fire & Rescue, the ambulance provider, sent Hoesch a bill for US$1,862 for the ride. This is part of the nearly US$47,000 in medical expenses Hoesch has already incurred, with an additional US$50,000 in anticipated future medical costs, as detailed in the suit.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue has declined to comment on the matter, and Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. has not responded to the portal’s requests for a statement.

The lawsuit asserts that Hoesch’s uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage should cover any damages that Columbia River Fire & Rescue is unable to pay.

The incident, which occurred in October 2022, took place when Hoesch, riding his bike through the small town of Rainier in Columbia County, was struck by an ambulance. The ambulance and Hoesch were traveling in the same direction and as the ambulance attempted to make a right turn onto another road, it collided with Hoesch, destroying his bicycle.

According to Oregon Live, the lawsuit, filed on October 24, states the crash occurred directly in front of the Columbia River Fire & Rescue station in Rainier, as the ambulance was returning from a previous call.

Police reports revealed that the ambulance driver and passenger estimated the vehicle was traveling between 2 and 10 mph when they heard a thud, stopped, and found Hoesch injured. Hoesch, for his part, told police he was cycling at around 5 to 10 mph and didn’t anticipate the ambulance would turn in front of him. His bicycle was crushed under the vehicle’s wheel.

Hoesch’s lawsuit also seeks US$900,000 for pain and suffering, citing a loss of range of motion, decreased grip strength, and other ongoing symptoms as a result of the crash.