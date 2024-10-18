KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Infamous social media character Alice Chang has been making headlines for the wrong reasons: her repulsive hygiene habits at some of our favourite food outlets.

Despite receiving brickbats from social media users, Chang’s shenanigans continue to hurt the reputation of several food chains, as they are also forced to bear additional sanitisation costs.

Here are some food chains have publicly been affected by her antics:

Auntie Anne’s

Where it first became public. On October 9, the pretzel chain fired Chang after she posted on social media pictures of her sniffing and kissing the dough while working at its Mid Valley Megamall outlet.

The outlet was then had to be temporarily closed for thorough disinfection and cleaning.

Cold Stone Creamery

Following her termination at Auntie Anne’s, Chang made a bid for a part-time job at an ice-cream parlour in Pavilion KL by hiding her identity.

The company, however, confirmed on October 12 that it did not hire her, although it was forced to thoroughly cleane the outlet to reassure patrons.

Nando’s

Chang also reportedly secured a part-time job at peri-peri chicken chain Nando’s on October 17, but was terminated immediately on the same day.

The chain said Chang failed to disclose her previous work experiences during the hiring process and violated company policies by publishing pictures of confidential areas of the restaurant on her social media.

The unnamed outlet, also, had to go through thorough disinfection and deep cleaning.

McDonald’s?

Some unverified social media posts had also claimed that Chang took a job, or at least attempted to, at an outlet in SS2, Petaling Jaya.

Chang had also accused the outlet manager of alleged sexually inappropriate behaviours

McDonald’s has neither confirmed nor denied Chang’s employment and her allegations so far.