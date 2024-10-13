KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Sisters Adeline and Alice Chang have gone viral for different reasons.

Just who are they and why are they being talked about on nearly every social media platform in Malaysia?

Here’s what we found out.

Adeline: Grab and run

Adeline first became infamous for her antics on Grab rides.

Her modus operandi (as told by Grab drivers) was to hire a ride, claim her e-wallet did not have enough funds, pay a small amount first but instead of paying the full amount, fleeing the scene.

She ended up being blacklisted on Grab and has resorted to asking strangers to call rides for her on the AirAsia Ride platform.

Adeline would then do the same thing — claim to not have enough money to pay.

More social media allegations have also popped up, including from a nail salon and beauty salon, saying that Adeline would show up, request a service, claim she didn’t have money and offer to pay later.

She also famously wore the same red dress on multiple occasions, which unfortunately added to her notoriety.

Despite the police reports and social media videos, Adeline has claimed she was defamed.

Both her and sister Alice, who some have alleged are twins (but neither sister has mentioned that) have been invited to various TikTok livestreams, including to model wedding gowns, to a seafood restaurant and to collab with influencer Bai En.

Bai En had previously helped Adeline to get influencer jobs but revealed in a post that she had decided “not to be her agent” anymore, saying Adeline was too demanding despite “zero sales”.

Cold as Cold Stone

Alice Chang had claimed she was working as a part-timer at Cold Stone Creamery. — Picture via Instagram/Alice Chang

Adeline’s sister Alice had previously gone viral for putting up pictures of her kissing dough while working at popular pretzel franchise Auntie Anne’s.

She got terminated for what many social media users deemed unhygienic handling of the food but recently posted pics claiming she was now working at Cold Stone Creamery.

It didn’t take long for Cold Stone Creamery to issue a statement that while Alice did turn up to work as a part-timer and “hiding her identity” she was not hired and “did not have access to food.”

There has been a lot of speculation about the sisters’ mental wellbeing and where their parents are in all this.

So far there have not been statements from family members on the two women’s origins and why there have not been attempts at intervention.

Both women are still posting on social media and their antics continue to be ridiculed online.

At the same time there are so many unanswered questions — if they can’t seem to hold jobs, how do they eat?

How are their basic needs met?

How much longer can they go on behaving the way they do without someday encountering severe repercussions?

What’s also disturbing is the amount of comments saying the sisters get away with what they do because they have “disabled cards”.

It’s easy to feel revulsion at the women’s behaviour but at the same time, you wonder whether they’ve been failed by a society unable to help them adapt to living in this age.