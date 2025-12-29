KUCHING, Dec 29 — Makeshift durian stalls here have been well received by local residents for making the seasonal fruit more accessible, without the need for long-distance travel.

When met at a durian stall outside Emart Batu Kawa here, housewife Siti Nazihah Abdullah, 50, said such stalls were convenient for nearby residents and helped reduce wastage, especially when durians were in abundance.

“I have a very positive view of these makeshift stalls. Even if there are leftovers, we can keep them. Durian stores well in the freezer and can last a long time,” she told The Borneo Post on Sunday.

Siti Nazihah added that durians could also be used to make various dishes, including Tempoyak (fermented durian paste), Patin Tempoyak Patin (Pangasius Catfish cooked with Fermented Durian), durian porridge and Pulut Durian (durian flavoured sticky rice).

Comparing Sarawak durians with those from Peninsular Malaysia, she said the local varieties had a distinctly better taste.

“Durian Kampung in Sarawak is the best. The flavour is richer and more natural. Those from the Peninsula taste different,” she said.

She also shared that the quality of a durian could often be determined by its aroma and stalk, noting that naturally fallen durians were generally superior.

“Durians that fall on their own have a stronger fragrance and better texture. Picked durians do not taste the same, even when ripe,” she added.

People select durians for purchase at a stall in the Batu Kawa shopping centre in Kuching, Sarawak. — The Borneo Post pic

Meanwhile, stall owner Abdul Mutalif Hassan, 44, better known as Aleep Kitkat, said the durians sold at his stall were sourced from Mount Sadung in Kampung Taee, Serian.

“I have many friends there, so I get the durians directly from them and sell them here,” he said, adding that customers from across Kuching visited his stall after learning about it through social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook.

He said the stall has been operating since the start of the durian season in November, noting that he has been selling durians at the shopping centre since it began operations several years ago.

The stall sells three durians for RM50, with prices negotiable depending on size. Yellow-fleshed durians are priced between RM25 and RM40 each, depending on weight.

Other local fruits such as Dabai (Canarium odontophyllum), Rambutan and Langsat (lanzones) are also available.

Echoing similar sentiments, private-sector worker Annie Kong, 52, said the stall offered better value compared to other places she had visited.

“I bought six durians today. I’ve bought from other stalls before, but it’s cheaper here and the sizes are good. If we are not sure how to choose, the workers help us,” she said.

Contractor, Busman Dan, 58, also praised the quality of Sarawak durians sold at the stall.

Busman holds up a plastic container of durians prepared for takeaway in Kuching, Sarawak. — The Borneo Post pic

“For me, Sarawak durians are the best. They are creamy, rich, and some even have a slight bitterness. I bought nine durians today, and they helped pack them neatly for convenience,” he said.

Overall, the survey found that customers viewed makeshift durian stalls positively not only for their accessibility and affordability, but also for their friendly service and promotion of locally sourced Sarawak produce. — The Borneo Post