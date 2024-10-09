KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s Malaysia has terminated the employment of a staff member who went viral for posting pictures of herself sniffing and kissing dough while on duty.

In a statement shared on their official Facebook page, the pretzel chain confirmed the firing, saying, “Thank you to all who have shown concern and highlighted the recent incident involving Alice Chang.

“We would like to clarify that Alice Chang was previously employed by Auntie Anne’s Malaysia, but she was immediately terminated following this incident.”

They further emphasised their commitment to customer safety, adding, “At Auntie Anne’s Malaysia, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and safety for our customers and staff. We do not condone or tolerate any actions that compromise these standards.”

The statement further added that the Mid Valley Megamall KL outlet where the incident took place has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection and cleaning.

The outlet will reopen after the process is completed.

The incident garnered attention after Alice Chang posted photos and videos online, showing her interacting inappropriately with the dough, sparking public outrage.