Amway introduces its new eSpring Water Purifier powered by three layers of premium filtration and advanced UV-C LED technology, a revolution for home water treatment systems in Malaysia.

Proven to reduce microplastics, the new eSpring Water Purifier is essential for homes in Malaysia, which tops the list of microplastic consumption among 109 countries surveyed.

The new eSpring Water Purifier filters 19 pharmaceutical residues (among the 170+ potential contaminants)–to deliver Healthy Water for Healthy Living.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellbeing company, has introduced its new eSpring Water Purifier to effectively help Malaysians combat ingestion of harmful microplastic, pharmaceutical residue, and other contaminants from their water intake. In a recent study from the Environmental Science & Technology Journal, Malaysia had the highest levels of microplastics among 109 countries surveyed. Microplastics are defined as plastic particles smaller than 5mm in size that can enter the human body through means like food and water consumption. The Malaysian population consumes an average of 502.3mg of microplastics daily per capita, which is the equivalent of eating 1 credit card per week.

According to the report, these plastic particulates contaminate water systems and make their way into freshwater and saltwater environments, before being dispersed by water currents or air transmission and penetrating the food chain. One of the proposed approaches to mitigate the presence of plastic debris from our water sources is the adoption of advanced water treatment and effective solid waste management practices. The launch of Amway’s new eSpring Water Purifier in Malaysia is timely, considering heightened health concerns over the hazards of microplastic consumption among Malaysians.

Powered by state of the art UV-C LED technology, Amway’s new eSpring Water Purifier does more than just reduce microplastics. It effectively reduces over 170 contaminants measuring as minute as 0.2 microns (or 300 – 500x smaller than a strand of human hair), including 145 health-effect contaminants.

Additionally, the new filter has been proven to filter 19 pharmaceutical byproducts – to deliver Healthy Water for Healthy Living. Based on recent research conducted in Putrajaya, up to 3.8ng/L of nine pharmaceutical concentrations were detected and found in daily drinking water samples, with the potential of contributing to increased health risks.https://amwaynow.my/en/articles/could-malaysian-tap-water-be-contaminated-with-microplastic-and-pharmaceutical-waste

Beyond addressing harmful microplastics and pharmaceuticals, Amway’s new eSpring Water Purifier has also been proven by NSF to destroy bacteria by up to 99.9999 per cent, viruses by up to 99.99 per cent, and waterborne cysts by up to 99.9 per cent. The effective elimination of harmful contaminants, assures consumers that their drinking water is clean and healthy with uncompromised taste and beneficial minerals.

“Our health and wellness journey starts with clean water. Having a healthy body is one of the key components towards achieving optimal health and wellbeing,” said Mike Duong, Managing Director, Amway Malaysia & Brunei, Indonesia, and Singapore.

“Amway supports the physical wellbeing of consumers through innovations that harness the power of the microbiome, plant-based ingredients, and phytonutrients, and provides pathways to enhance a healthy mindset through empathetic collaboration and understanding of body and mind synergies,” he added.

As sustainability continues to dominate key conversations today, Amway leads the way with the product’s visionary UV-C LED technology designed to last up to 10 years or 500 hours (whichever comes first). This eliminates the need for annual UV lamp disposal, using 25 per cent less energy when in active mode to treat up to 5,000L of water per year, equivalent to the water in 10,000 500ml single-use plastic bottles that would be discarded. The company takes pride in contributing to a healthier planet through its decreased environmental footprint, with thoughtfully created products and solutions delivered for people to live a sustainable lifestyle, as demonstrated by the new eSpring Water Purifier.

The New eSpring Water Purifier is the first and only brand to offer countertop carbon/UV water treatment systems certified to all four NSF/ANSI Standards: 42, 53, 55 and 401. In conjunction with the launch, a new Amway Healthy Home App is also available for download to enable users to track all their collective Amway Devices, while offering product information, real-time updates, usage stats and filter change alerts, among others.

To learn more, visit eSpring Water Purifier | Home Living | Amway Malaysia.