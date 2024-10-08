KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 —TikTok is hosting a series of three “live” webinars on October 8-10 in conjunction with World Mental Health Day.

This webinar will feature TikTok video creators, partners and mental health professionals discussing various topics related to mental health.

Experts will talk about how to ensure online safety and the practice of self-regulation on the popular entertainment platform.

The webinar, which is part of TikTok’s #ThinkTwice campaign, aims to equip creators with valuable insights and useful tips on how to navigate the platform responsibly.

The campaign is to empower Malaysians to “take an active role in fostering a safe and positive online space in collaboration with Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF), All Women’s Action Society (AWAM) and Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (MIASA).

Mediha Mahmood, CEO of CMCF stated, “Through the #ThinkTwice campaign with TikTok, we encourage the practice of self-regulation by being mindful of the content we share and respectful of the comments we post. Our interactions in the digital world reflect who we are as individuals and as a society. We owe it to ourselves to be a positive example that others can look up to and follow.”

Influential Malaysian TikTok creators have also joined in the #ThinkTwice campaign to raise awareness on the impact of words and remind the online community to always be kind to each other.

“As platforms like TikTok become inseparable from our daily lives, it’s crucial we take charge of our online spaces. Through #ThinkTwice, AWAM hopes to raise awareness and foster more informed discussions about digital literacy and internet safety, creating online communities that work towards eliminating online gender-based violence,” said Amanda Shweeta Louis, Senior Advocacy Officer, All Women’s Action Society

“Platforms like TikTok have significant potential to enhance mental health awareness, literacy, and support across diverse communities, while also combating the stigma often associated with mental health issues,” said Puan Anita Abu Bakar, President of the Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (MIASA) Malaysia.

Panelists in the webinar will discuss the importance of the Community Guideline and what type of content goes against it. At the same time, those attending will also learn how to report violations of the Community Guideline as well as how to activate Comment Care to safeguard against irresponsible comments.

Among the topics tackled during the three-day webinar will be “Creating with Confidence”, “Staying Positive as a Creator”, “Understanding Negative Comments” and “Cultivating Positivity”.

Session 1: Creating with Confidence: Nurturing a Positive and Inclusive Community Date/time: 8 October, 8PM - 10PM. Hosts: Shazreen Shaharum (singer), Chong Han (singer)

Special Guests: Communications and Multimedia Content Forum Malaysia (CMCF), @fizasinhaa (singer), @papimrazzamar (podcaster)

Session 2: Staying Positive as a Creator

Date/time: 9 October, 8PM - 10PM.

Hosts: Ameerais (singer), Raes (singer)

Special Guests: All Women’s Action Society (AWAM), @PuteryD (gaming creator), @tigerlabu (paranormal content creator), @uncletokok (content creator)

Session 3: Managing Your Emotions as a Creator

Date/time: 10 October, 8PM - 10PM.

Hosts: @hazreenamreena15 (singer), @hasya1403 (LIVE host)

Guests: Mental Illness Awareness & Support Association (MIASA), @bunian (singer), aura_fea (LIVE host)

The goal, of course, is to have a positive and supportive online community. A safer digital space will not only enable the making of more creative content but be a truly enjoyable and safe space.

To join this webinar, just click here.