KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Looks like Malaysians can’t get enough of Uncle Roger’s fried rice.

Malaysian-born comedian Nigel Ng, popularly known as Uncle Roger, is set to open another one of his outlets, FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger, in Petaling Jaya, this time at the IPC Shopping Centre.

In an Instagram post today, the shopping mall posted a picture of a bright orange hoarding that featured a cartoon drawing of Uncle Roger in his signature orange T-shirt holding a bowl of rice with the words “Haiyaa..Good things take time. Wait long long,” written on the board, signalling the impending arrival of the comedian’s second restaurant.

From the post, it looks like the hoarding is placed next to a popular coffee outlet, and a Swedish multinational furniture retailer, located on the ground floor of the mall.

The hoarding also stated that the restaurant is set to open its doors in November of this year.

There were mixed reactions from Instagram users, with one user (jqleejq) commenting: “i hope he not gonna charge the same price as in pavilion cause he say he charge expensive cause it’s pavilion KL.”

Another user, naimrz said “Ipc bout to get busy soon.”

On September 11, Ng opened his first restaurant at Pavilion KL to much fanfare and long queues.

Even American social media celebrity Darren Watkins Jr, otherwise known online as IShowSpeed, who was on his South-east Asian streaming tour, popped into Ng’s restaurant last month, forcing management to close its shutters.

With almost 330,000 viewers on his live feed at one point, IShowSpeed chatted with Uncle Roger via a video call as chaos erupted.

Ng has achieved significant success — including 9.34 million subscribers on YouTube — critiquing and “reviewing” videos of chefs and other individuals cooking while in character, which is most commonly associated with egg fried rice.