MOSCOW, Oct 3 — Russia's cosmopolitan capital will serve as the stage for BRICS+ Fashion Summit for three days, beginning today.

Following the fashion seasons of Milan and Paris, the event in Moscow will bring together over 100 countries from five continents to explore the cultural heritage of diverse nations, showcase modest fashion, provide the platform to foster business partnerships, and showcase traditional craft techniques from around the world

Malaysia, which has submitted its application to join BRICS – with a fashion market worth US$3 billion (RM12.64 billion), and projected to grow by 10% by 2029 – is looking to expand its presence on the global stage.

Leading the Malaysian delegation at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit is Malaysian Official Designers' Association president Jay Ishak, who is attending the Summit for the second time.

He said the summit is a catalyst for growth, particularly for small and mid-sized fashion brands seeking to enter international markets.

he thoughtful discussions and collaborative spirit fostered a strong sense of community among the BRICS nations, highlighting how fashion can be a bridge for cultural exchange and economic development. This summit is a catalyst for growth, particularly for small and mid-sized fashion brands seeking to enter international markets. It fosters sustainable practices, enhances global competitiveness, and creates a platform for sharing innovative solutions“This summit is a catalyst for growth, particularly for small and mid-sized fashion brands seeking to enter international markets. It fosters sustainable practices, enhances global competitiveness, and creates a platform for sharing innovative solutions

“It fosters sustainable practices, enhances global competitiveness, and creates a platform for sharing innovative solutions.”

The summit's business program will feature more than 40 sessions featuring leaders in the fashion industry from across the globe, including heads of fashion associations and talented designers.

Malaysian brand Yani Bakhtiar will join designers from Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, and other nations to showcase their modern interpretation of their respective cultural identities.

“The exhibition at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit provides a prime opportunity to highlight the uniqueness and beauty of our hand-drawn batik and share the values and stories behind our designs. Ultimately, it will help us expand our network and reach a broader audience in the global market”, said Yani.

Building on the success of last year's event, which facilitated international designer exchanges between fashion associations from China, India, Russia, and beyond, this year’s event promises even greater collaboration.

Moscow Fashion Week (to be held from October 4 to 9), will also showcase designers from BRICS nations and more, continuing the momentum of global fashion dialogue.