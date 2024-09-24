MANILA, Sept 24 – From the moment we arrived, it was clear to us that Solaire Resort Entertainment City is world class.

Having earned the Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Excellence Award for eight consecutive years, Solaire sets the standard for a great holiday experience.

The seamless service creates an atmosphere of unparalleled hospitality which makes you feel pampered from the get go.

Our stay in the Sky Tower felt like a personal retreat. The suite, bathed in natural sunlight and boasting sweeping views of Manila Bay, perfectly blended comfort with elegance.

The Sky Studio king bedroom is the perfect blend of comfort and elegance.

The Sky Studio king bedroom is the perfect blend of comfort and elegance.

The Filipino-inspired décor, featuring local artworks and handcrafted details, created a warm and inviting ambience.

The resort’s culinary offerings are equally unforgettable. With 19 dining options, exploring them was an adventure in itself.

For lunch, the casual vibe of Waterside provided the perfect mix of relaxation and flavour while dinner at Finestra, one of their signature restaurants, was an elegant affair.

Dining at Finestra is an elegant affair.

But Solaire isn’t just about dining and relaxation; there’s lots to see and do. The ChiMac Festival, a celebration filled with “live” performances, games, and plenty of food, was a standout experience.

Enjoying crispy fried chicken with ice-cold beer while DJ Kara energized the crowd and cheers rang out from participants in the beer pong and mukbang competitions was an unforgettable experience.

The Chimac ‘mukbang’ competition was a lot of fun.

Then there was the shopping at The Shoppes which had luxury brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton... and well, everything our hearts desired..

Every moment at Solaire felt carefully curated to leave a lasting impression, blending global luxury with the unique warmth of Filipino hospitality.

Whether lounging by the pool as the sun dips below the horizon, indulging in gourmet meals, or enjoying thrilling “live” entertainment, Solaire is a destination where every detail is designed to create cherished memories.

For a glimpse of the vibrant atmosphere, check out this video:

For more information, go here.