MELBOURNE, Sept 23 — Pesto the Penguin is huge!

Both in size and in the nine-month-old's fervent following on social media.

The baby penguin at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium which is 21 kilogrammes — more than both his parents combined — is the largest chick the aquarium has ever had, and eats 25 fish (which includes a menu of sand whiting, salmon and rainbow trout) a day.

The King Penguin, christened 'Fatty' by some fans, has become the latest animal sensation to attract a cult following online, attracting millions of views online.

Sea Life Melbourne says Peso has been helping drive up ticket sales.

“Guests are arriving at admissions and double-checking Pesto is definitely on site,” said Sea Life spokeswoman Olivia Wilson.

“We have had messages on social media from people who are booking flights to Melbourne and want to know that Pesto will be here.

“People seem to relate to this chunky guy.”

The aquarium gift shop now sells more penguin chick soft-toys than before.

And last week, the aquarium’s web traffic had its biggest spike of the year, including from the US and UK.

Pesto also has the distinct honor of being the only king penguin chick to hatch at this particular aquarium in all of 2024, after none were born last year.

King penguins are the second-largest penguin species and have seen an increase in population in the wild meaning they’re considered of “least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

King penguin chicks shed their fuzzy brown down for a sleek black, white and orange feathers at around ten to twelve months, following which Pesto is expected to slim down, closer to 15 kilogrammes once he develops his adult coat, reported NPR.

Pesto's fame follows the viral stardom of two-month-old pygmy hippo Moo Deng (meaning bouncy pig) that has been a sensation in Asia since Khao Kheow Open Zoo announced her birth.

The penguin first went on display in April, but his following exploded earlier this month after the aquarium threw him a gender reveal.