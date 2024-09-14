KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) has launched a special edition folder set in celebration of Malaysia Day 2024.

The folder set, themed Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka, commemorates the formation of Malaysia on September 16, 1963 and reflects the nation’s commitment to unity and progress.

In a statement today, Pos Malaysia announced that the collector’s item, developed in collaboration with local creative brand Loka Made, showcases Malaysia’s rich multicultural identity through stunning illustrations of its diverse communities, all set against the backdrop of the nation’s iconic landmarks.

“The theme is further emphasised through the inclusion of the Malay proverb “Seikat bagai sirih, serumpun bagai serai” on the stamps,” it said.

The Malaysia Day 2024 collection incorporates invisible ink technology on the stamps, which reveals hidden designs under UV light, adding an interactive element to the collectible stamps.

Priced at RM33.80, the exclusive set will go on sale from Tuesday, September 17 at all Pos Malaysia’s Philatelic Bureaus, including 13 General Post Offices nationwide, and online at https://shop.pos.com.my while stocks last.

The set comprises one Stamp Sheet consisting of 20 x RM1.30 stamps, one First Day Cover envelope with stamps and a complimentary leaflet, and one folder. — Bernama