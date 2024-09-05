KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — In a world increasingly focused on health and wellness, choosing low-fat, gluten-free, high-fibre, or organic products might seem like the right choice. However, even these seemingly healthy options can be deceptive.

Beneath their appealing packaging and ostensibly healthy labels lies a hidden danger: ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

What are UPFs, exactly?

UPFs are not just ordinary snacks. They are complex industrial creations made from substances like oils, sugars, and starches that have been chemically modified and reassembled resulting in items that often bear little resemblance to their original ingredients.

UPFs are designed to be affordable, convenient, and shelf-stable, often requiring minimal preparation.

The intensely appealing taste of UPFs is engineered to be highly addictive, leading to overconsumption and making it difficult to feel full, contributing to weight gain.

To achieve this, UPFs are packed with additives like artificial flavours, emulsifiers, colourings, and sweeteners which are the ingredients chosen for their cost-effectiveness and ability to extend shelf life.

Common examples of UPFs include sugary treats, fried snacks, processed meats, and indulgent baked goods which are typically high in calories but low in essential nutrients.

The hidden dangers of UPFs

While UPFs offer convenience, they present significant health risks with the high content of unhealthy fats, sugars, and salt, coupled with a lack of essential nutrients which often contributes to serious health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Many of the ingredients found in UPFs are artificial additives and preservatives, some of which have been linked to health concerns like cancer and disruptions to gut health.

So, how do UPFs disguise themselves as ‘healthy’?

The food industry has become a master of disguise, making it increasingly difficult to identify UPFs even when making healthy eating choices.

Here’s how these foods often present themselves as more healthy than they are:

Deceptive health claims: Labels that highlight low-fat, gluten-free, or wholegrain often distract from the fact that the product is still ultra-processed.

For example, a wholegrain cereal might be loaded with sugars and preservatives despite its seemingly healthy label.

Nutrient fortification: Some UPFs are fortified with vitamins and minerals, creating the illusion of healthiness.

However, fortified breakfast like energy bars can still be high in sugars and unhealthy fats which undermine their nutritional benefits.

Plant-based and vegan labels: As plant-based diets gain popularity, many UPFs are now marketed as vegan or plant-based. Yet, these products can be just as unhealthy as their non-vegan counterparts as they often contain refined oils, additives, and artificial flavourings.

Natural-sounding ingredients: Ingredients like “fruit concentrate” or “agave syrup” might seem healthy, but they are often just another terms for added sugars that can negatively impact health.

Dietary trend targeting: UPFs are frequently marketed to fit popular diets like keto, paleo, or gluten-free. Despite aligning with these trends, the processed nature of these foods can still derail the health goals that these diets aim to support.

Hence, when reaching for a “healthy” snack, it is crucial to examine the label closely as UPFs may appear to be a convenient choice, but they could be a wolf in sheep’s clothing, posing hidden risks to health.

Examples of UPFs

• Instant noodles

• Soft drinks and other carbonated beverages

• Fast food items

• Ready-to-eat microwave meals

• Packaged sweet and salty snacks (like chips and cookies)

• Commercially-produced bread

• Processed meats such as sausages, hot dogs, and cold cuts meats

• Breakfast cereals

• Confectionery

• Energy or granola bars

Healthier alternatives for UPFs

• Simple beverages like tea, coffee, and water

• Pulses and legumes like chickpeas and lentils

• Fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables

• Plain or natural yogurt without added sugar

• Fresh meat, poultry, fish, and eggs

• Dried fruits and nuts without added sugar, salt, or oil

• Wholegrain options such as whole wheat bread, oats, and whole wheat pasta

• Herbs and spices for flavour

Other steps that can help reduce the consumption of UPFs include cooking at home whenever possible, packing meals for school or work, and carefully reading food labels to check the levels of saturated fat, sodium, and sugar.