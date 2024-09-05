KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — With approximately 2.3 million Malaysian adults, or about 10 per cent of the population, living with three non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023 by the Health Ministry underscores the urgent need for dietary awareness.

The top four prevalent NCDs — obesity (54.4 per cent), high cholesterol (33.3 per cent), hypertension (29.2 per cent), and diabetes (15.6 per cent) — are often linked to unhealthy diets and poor lifestyle habits, making it increasingly critical for individuals to understand what they consume.

With these alarming statistics in mind, the importance of understanding what we consume becomes even more critical.

Dr Lee Yi Yi, a dietitian and nutritionist, explains that nutrition labels are crucial for empowering consumers to make healthier and more informed choices.

“They allow consumers to compare the nutrient composition of different brands for the same food item,” says Dr Lee.

By understanding the nutritional value of a product, individuals can select foods that align with their dietary needs and health goals, whether they aim to control weight, maintain energy, or manage conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease, which are most prevalent in Malaysia.

The study also found that the expiry date was the most frequently read information while the prevalence of reading the nutrient information was low.

But what is a nutrition label?

According to dietitian and nutritionist Dr Lee Yi Yi, a nutrition label is more than just a list of numbers.

Simply put, Dr Lee said the tiny label — often placed at the back, front or the side of the product packaging — provides detailed information about the nutritional content of the item, including its calorie count, macronutrients (such as fats, proteins, and carbohydrates), and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals).

The label may also include information on added sugars, fibre content, and the presence of any food allergens.

Decoding the nutrition label

Understanding how to read and interpret a nutrition label can help consumers take full advantage of the information it offers.

Here’s what you normally see on the label:

Serving size: Always start by noting the serving size and the number of servings per pack. This information is crucial because all the nutritional values listed are based on this specific portion or per 100g.

The serving size reflects the amount that individuals typically consume and is not a recommendation of how much an individual should eat or drink.

Calories: This section tells you how much energy you will get from one serving. Keeping an eye on calorie content can help manage weight effectively — the higher the calorie intake, the more weight one may gain if one lives a sedentary life.

Ideal calorie intake differs for individuals and depends on various factors such as age, health condition and activity level, however, on average most adult women need about 1,600 to 2,400 calories daily while adult men need between 2,400 and 2,800 calories a day to maintain weight.

To put it into perspective, a plain roti canai with a cup of teh tarik and a curry puff can add up to nearly 600 calories, largely due to the saturated fat and refined sugar content.

Macronutrients: Look at the total fat, cholesterol, sodium, carbohydrates and protein. These can tell you about the energy nutrients that significantly impact your overall health and weight.

Additionally, you may pay special attention to saturated fat, trans fat and sodium, as high intake of these is linked to various health diseases.

Micronutrients: Vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium are essential for maintaining different bodily functions.

Daily value percentage: This tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. The percentage breakdown can help you gauge if the product contains too little or too much of a nutrient based on the recommended daily value for each individual.

Although it is important to ensure an adequate daily intake of nutrients, Dr Lee said moderation remains the key to a healthy diet.

“Every nutrient plays a vital role in keeping your body running smoothly, but too much of a good thing can be undesirable.

“Think of it like a puzzle — all the pieces are important, but having too many of one kind can throw things off,” said Dr Lee, who is also an academic at IMU University Health Sciences School.

According to her, the nutrition label should be used wisely to support your unique dietary needs.

“Choose foods that contain more of the nutrients you need and limit those that you want to avoid.”