JAKARTA, Feb 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said political compromises are often made to maintain the integrity and unity of a plural nation.

He stressed that political reality demands real solutions instead of relying on abstract theories or idealism.

He said political reality is not sterile because it often involves clashes of thought and interests.

Anwar said Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration, and Socialisation, Prof Dr Yusril Ihza Mahendra, is one of the figures who understand this fact deeply.

“As an expert in the field of law, Yusril understands how the constitution forms the structure of the country that emphasises the sovereignty of the people, democracy, and the principle of checks and balances between state institutions,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the launch of eight books, Rekam Jejak 70 tahun Prof Dr Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Menteri Koordinator Bidang Hukum, Hak Asasi Manusia, Imigrasi dan Pemasyarakatan Indonesia, here on Saturday.

Anwar’s speech text was read by Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

The event was also attended by Indonesia’s Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

According to Anwar, as a political scientist and thinker, Yusril also understands how political dynamics move in tandem with social and geopolitical changes. In that context, Yusril places Islam as a universal norm and values that allow one to absorb oneself in national and state life.

Anwar also took the opportunity to wish Yusril a happy 70th birthday. — Bernama