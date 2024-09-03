KAGOSHIMA (Japan), Sept 3 — An iconic 3,000-year-old cedar on Yakushima Island in south-western Japan has been toppled, likely due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Shanshan, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing local tour guides Tuesday (September 3).

The 26-metre-high cedar, named “Yayoisugi,” with a trunk circumference of about 8 metres, was a key feature of the tourist site Shiratani Unsuikyo Ravine.

The guides found it collapsed on Saturday.

Typhoon Shanshan neared the island between August 27 and 29 with wind speeds of up to 168.48 kilometres per hour at around 8pm last Wednesday, according to the local weather observatory.

The island, known for its more than 1,000-year-old “Yakusugi” cedars, was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 1993 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). — Bernama-Kyodo