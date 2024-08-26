PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Dyson is harnessing the power of mushrooms to tackle frizzy hair.

The company has announced a new haircare line featuring fungal chitosan, an ingredient derived from the cell walls of oyster mushrooms, reported Guardian.

Mushrooms have become a prominent feature in wellness products, appearing in everything from coffee to supplements. Now, Dyson reveals that this fungi-derived ingredient could be a breakthrough in hair management.

The new product line, named Chitosan after its key component, will be available for purchase starting Tuesday on Dyson’s website and in its stores with the range including a styling cream and serum, each priced at £50 (RM287) for 100ml.

Dyson claims that these products can reduce frizz by up to 50%.

Chitosan is noted for its delicate yet robust properties, which Dyson says give it the ability to provide flexible hold while maintaining the natural movement of hair.

“Chitosan is delicate yet strong; it’s what gives the fungi its shape and provides the basis of Dyson’s flexible hold,” the company stated.

Dyson engineers have “rigorously tested to find the optimum percentage of chitosan for all-day, flexible hold, while maintaining natural movement.”

Each product reportedly utilises the power of up to eight oyster mushrooms.

Chief engineer James Dyson said, “While some other styling products use simple polymers that stick the strands of hair together like glue, Dyson’s formulas work differently. The complex macromolecule helps create flexible bonds that support hair strand by strand, for twice the hold, with movement and shine.”

Founded in 1991 by James Dyson, the company has become renowned for its innovations, including bagless vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans.

Recently, Dyson has expanded into the beauty market with products like the “supersonic” hairdryer.

Dyson is not alone in exploring mushroom-based ingredients.

Consumer champion group Which? has raised concerns about the mushroom mania in the health and beauty sector, noting that while mushroom products may have potential benefits, there is currently insufficient evidence to support their efficacy, and most lack authorised health claims in the UK.