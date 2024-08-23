KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — SAIC Motor has officially previewed the MG Cyberster for the first time in Malaysia. The new sports EV made an appearance during the automaker’s special preview event for the MG5 sedan and MG HS SUV yesterday.

The arrival of the electric convertible sports car in Malaysia has been expected for quite some time as it will be positioned as the third fully-electric offering from MG in our market after the MG4 and MG ZS EV. However, no details regarding specifications and pricing for Malaysia were revealed during last night’s event.

During the local launch of MG4 and MG ZS EV back in March, MG Motor Malaysia has already hinted at the imminent release of Cyberster in our market. During the media Q&A session, the Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia, Steven Du said that the right-hand drive (RHD) version of Cyberster would be ready within the third quarter of this year.

As you can see from the Internet, the left-hand drive already launched in China and the right-hand drive is supposed to be ready by Q3 this year. So, meaning, by then we will bring the Cyberster here.

Aside from sorting out the EV’s homologation process, Steven said that SAIC Motor is also working to adapt the electric roadster to suit Malaysian consumers. Hence, the grand launch of Cyberster in Malaysia should take place very soon if there are no unforeseen delays.

MG Cyberster quick specs

Aside from the UK, another RHD market that has been earmarked for Cyberster is Thailand. According to its official website, the electric roadster was launched with only one variant which features an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

The two electric motors that SAIC has equipped into this variant offer a combined peak performance of 400kW (536hp) together with 725Nm of torque. Alongside a top speed of 200km, the Cyberster AWD can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Powered by a 77kWh battery, the roadster also offers a range of up to 503km although this is based on the slightly lenient NEDC standard. Cyberster can support DC charging speed of up to 140kW and it takes around 26 minutes of charging time to get its battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

As for AC charging, SAIC Motor Thailand didn’t mention the exact power rating of the AC onboard charger (OBC) that has been fitted into Cyberster. However, the company did say that it takes around 11 hours to fully charge the EV through AC charging which means it is likely that the Cyberster features a 7kW OBC.

The EV also comes with a triple-screen setup, Nappa leather seats with a touch of Alcantara, and a Bose audio system with 8 surround speakers. — Picture courtesy of SAIC Motor

It goes without saying that Cyberster’s convertible form factor and electronic scissor door are the main highlights of its physical design. The EV also comes with a triple-screen setup, Nappa leather seats with a touch of Alcantara, a Bose audio system with 8 surround speakers, and support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.

As you may expect from a modern EV, the Cyberster comes standard with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that provides features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, and Lane Departure Warning. Also standard on this electric roadster are dual front and side airbags, Auto Vehicle Hold, Hill Start Assist, Intelligent High-beam Control, Driver Monitor System, 3D surround view camera, and blind spot sensors. — SoyaCincau