



LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Wallace “Wally” Amos, Jr., the visionary behind the iconic “Famous Amos” cookies, has passed away at the age of 88.

Acording to CBS News, Amos, who became a symbol of American entrepreneurship, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, surrounded by his family after a long battle with dementia.

Born in Tallahassee, Florida, Amos took a family recipe and transformed it into a household name, starting with a single bakery in Hollywood, California, in 1975.

His innovative approach and unyielding optimism turned Famous Amos into more than just a brand — it became an American success story that celebrated Black pride.

In a heartfelt statement, his children, Sarah, Michael, Gregory, and Shawn, paid tribute to their father, saying, “Our dad inspired a generation of entrepreneurs. With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism,

Famous Amos was a great American success story and a source of Black pride.

It’s also part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud.”

The Famous Amos website echoes these sentiments, noting how Wally dared to perfect the bite-sized chocolate chip cookie, leading to widespread acclaim.

“Iconic musicians and Hollywood celebrities began singing the praises of the delicious cookies from a small bakery on Sunset,” the website says.

Shawn Amos, a blues musician and author, collaborated with his father to establish the first shop in Hollywood. His 2022 book, Cookies and Milk, is partly based on his experiences growing up as the son of the Famous Amos founder.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Shawn said, “It’s a book about joy, about fathers and sons who want to be seen by each other.” He also reminisced about his time working at the bakery, sharing how he managed the front of the store while his father baked in the back.

Amos’ children further praised their father for instilling in them the values of hard work, self-belief, and the pursuit of their dreams, describing him as “a true original Black American hero.”



