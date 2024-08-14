KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Team Singapore was today celebrated with an open-top bus parade through the heart of the city centre.

Despite the rain, CNA reported that thousands of Singaporeans came out to support the ten athletes who competed in the recent Paris 2024 Olympics, including Singapore’s sole bronze medallist, Max Maeder.

While some Reddit users questioned why the parade was scheduled on a weekday morning rather than the weekend, many were pleasantly surprised by the enthusiastic turnout.

One Redditor remarked, “It’s heartwarming to see such a crowd despite the downpour,” while another humorously added, “Stop raining on their parade!”

In a video shared by CNA, Maeder expressed that his heart “melted” at the overwhelming support from Singaporeans.

Throughout the bus ride, spectators cheered and shouted for Maeder, who could be seen waving and sending his supporters an arm heart, mimicking the popular Korean heart gesture.