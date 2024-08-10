KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Artist Arif Rafhan is well-known for his batik art that fuses both traditional and contemporary elements.

Now you can see it displayed in a unique digital experience, Hanya Batik, as part of the Reexperience digital art showcase at RexKL in Kuala Lumpur.

The latest programme Twilight will start on August 15, with three different segments, namely Hanya Batik, Geometry of Emotions, and Escape.

Twilight is described as “an immersive journey featuring captivating digital art that bridges the past, present, and future. This unique experience blends art and technology to create a multi-sensory exploration of time and emotion.

Arif himself said of the investigation on X (former Twitter): “Never in a million years I would imagine my batik prints would be animated in an immersive environment. Thanks to RXP.KL for making it happen!”

Tickets start from RM40 for MyKad holder adults with discounts for children, students, senior citizens and the disabled as well as a family package.