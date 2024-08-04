KUALA KANGSAR, Aug 4 — On a cool Saturday morning, I found myself on the banks of the Sungai Perak... about to go standup paddleboarding (SUP).

What's that, you ask? Born out of surfing, SUP is one of the fastest-growing water sports, evolving into variations like flat water, yoga, and even fishing.

Its relative accessibility has fueled its growing popularity, with companies like Nomad Adventure offering SUP experiences across peninsular Malaysia, including here in Sungai Perak.

I was soon donning a life jacket and getting a safety lesson on the boards. We were embarking from Kampung Chegar Galah, a 20-minute drive from Victoria Bridge. Life jacket? Check. Shoes I didn’t mind getting wet? Check. Lacklustre balance and co-ordination? Definitely check.

After the safety briefing, I promptly produced a series of cartoonish falls - the just desserts my hubris deserved for assuming I could easily balance myself on the board, with no experience beyond semi-regular weekend sports.

No matter, getting wet is half the fun! The staff guided me to paddle from a kneeling position, and off we went.

One person in this photo has been doing SUP for a while now, and the other just picked it up that morning. Can you tell who? — Pictures by Nomad Adventure

We were told we’d be paddling for four hours to reach the bridge, but it felt so much shorter than that.

The water was serene, rarely choppy but in some parts the current was strong enough to propel you along.

As soon as I got the hang of standing on the board, I also discovered that I could lie and relax, letting the river gently carry me. I felt weightless.

It’s a terrible cliché, but there’s nothing like disconnecting and really feeling Nature. The wind blowing on my face, the cool water on my fingers, taking in the lush greenery.

I closed my eyes and the sounds took over: chirping birds, flowing water and hearty laughter as one board deliberately collided with another. Snacks stowed away in a ziplock bag proved handy too.

How could we say no to a tyre swing? — Pictures by Nomad Adventure

Along the way, we passed local fishermen on their speedboats and spotted a cow, multiple small orchards and a tyre swing that we couldn’t say no to.

Before we knew it, we were under the bridge, dismounting and packing our boards. It had been a morning of way too much fun, though the moment I set foot on solid ground I was glad to be done.

It’s a lot more physical than it feels on the water, and it was definitely catching up to me in the moment.

Lunch is provided after the SUP activity, included as part of the total trip package (RM250). It's sourced locally to support the community in Kuala Kangsar.

4: As an optional add-on, you get to learn how to make labu sayong, a traditional gourd-shaped earthenware jar for storing water. — Pictures by Nomad Adventure

Nomad Adventure also collaborates with local artisans for a labu sayong making experience, as an optional add-on to the SUP trip. These are earthenware jars for storing water made in the shape of a gourd and are traditional to the area.

Founded in 1994 by Chan Yuen-Li, Nomad Adventure has been a pioneer in outdoor adventure experiences in Malaysia, from whitewater kayaking to establishing the country’s first indoor rock-climbing wall in 1999.