KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Grab Malaysia today said it would reward Olympic gold medallists with up to one million GrabReward points and a year’s worth of free GrabFood.

In a statement today, the mobile app platform also said as a way of showing appreciation for their hard work and dedication, every Malaysian athlete participating at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics will receive an additional 50,000 GrabRewards points.

Silver medallists are set to receive one year’s worth of free GrabFood orders, in addition to 500,000 GrabReward points, while bronze medallists will receive one year’s worth of free GrabFood orders and 250,000 GrabReward points.

RM100 GrabFood vouchers each were also given to all the 110 coaches and officials involved in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Twenty-six Malaysian athletes are competing at the Paris Olympics.