PETALING JAYA, July 22 — Prepare for an electrifying night as the worlds of rock and symphony converge in a musical extravaganza.

Symphonic Rock: When Rock and Orchestra Collide, presented by Tutan Entertainment, is an event set to captivate audiences on November 16.

This concert at PJPAC will feature a selection of music from famous bands such as The Beatles, Coldplay, Muse, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Radiohead and Nirvana.

Each performance will be reimagined through the masterful arrangements that blend the raw energy of rock with the rich, orchestral sound of a full symphony.

Leading this unique fusion is renowned conductor Kevin Field.

Known for his dynamic and passionate style, Kevin has conducted orchestras around the globe, earning acclaim for his ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical genres.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Symphonic Rock. This concert fuses the power of rock with the grandeur of an orchestra, reimagining iconic songs from The Beatles to Coldplay.

"It’s a celebration of musical innovation, and I can't wait to share this experience with everyone,” said Field.

Tickets are priced from RM90. For details, visit here.