KUCHING, July 22 — The book Border History of a Borneo Longhouse was launched in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on July 21.

Researched and authored by former deputy state secretary Datuk Ose Murang’s wife Datin Valerie Mashman, the book tells the history of Long Peluan, a village in the Kelabit Highlands where Murang hails from.

“My research on the topic began in 2010, when the village headman Malian Tepun — an ex-Border Scout — handed me some tapes he had recorded of his narration of the history of his people from Long Peluan,” shared Mashman, who is an anthropologist.

In a statement, she said in the tapes, Malian told of three historical narratives that defined what makes a good life.

“His stories of history celebrate pioneering heroes who led through warfare and migrations; who interacted with the Brooke state and initiated peace-making; and who journeyed to seek local Christian missionaries.

“This microhistory highlights the resilience of values in the face of transformative change, values providing a cultural structure for the Kelabit to redefine and adapt while maintaining their identity as a community,” she said.

According to the statement, this work is relevant to Austronesian studies, Southeast Asian history, oral history, the anthropology of value, sociality and ethnic identity, Christian conversion and issues of borderlands, decolonisation and indigeneity.

The book is of interest to readers concerned with the history of transnational peoples of Borneo, including the Kelabit, Sa’ban, Kenyah, Ngurek, Penan and Lun Dayeh, added the statement.

Murang pointed out the research was important as microhistories are often left out of the mainstream historical narrative of Malaysia, yet they are what make up the country.

“I worked closely to interpret, translate and transcribe the interviews and findings and travelled with my wife into the Ulu Baram area during the research period,” he said.

Meanwhile, their daughter Alena said: “Through my parents’ research, they came across two songs — one in Kenyah and another in Kelabit — which they taught me.”

The sape songstress shared these songs at the book launch event to complement the stories of the longhouse told by her father, coupled with her mother’s research.

Among those present were HIs Excellency Roseli Abdul, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Netherlands, and Malaysians living in the Netherlands, including a few from the Kelabit community.

The event was organised by the Association of the Netherlands-Malaysia at Cloud Gallery and was also attended by representatives from the book’s publisher Amsterdam University Press.

The event ended with the Liling dance on the street next to the canal.

The 274-page hardback book is available for purchase online at Amsterdam University Press.

Mashman is an Associate Research Fellow at the Institute of Borneo Studies, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and has lived in Sarawak for over 40 years.

Her research interests in the field of anthropology examine issues of oral history and narratives, peace-making, values and social change, indigeneity, gender and material culture with a particular focus on indigenous people of Borneo. — The Borneo Post