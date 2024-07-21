KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The epitome of ‘fast luxury fashion’, Urban Revivo (UR) recently celebrated the opening of its first flagship store in Malaysia at Pavilion KL.

The evening started with the arrival of guests, fashion aficionados and media, all greeted by an atmosphere brimming with anticipation.

The event kicked off with an escalator fashion show showcasing UR's ethos of ‘Bold Fashion, Sensory Thrills’, featuring bold and vibrant styles.

The highlight of the show was marked by a dramatic curtain drop, unveiling the store's art installation and full LED façade.

Guests then explored the 27,000 square feet store, which combines the fluidity of curved surfaces with lighting and bold ochre tones.

The women's collection spans styles from glamour to high street and leisure, while the men's collection features fashion-forward urban looks.

The launch marked a significant milestone in UR's global expansion strategy.

Founded in 2006, UR became the first Chinese brand to adopt the fast fashion model.

In 2015, it repositioned itself as a pioneer of ‘fast luxury fashion’. addressing issues of originality, quality and sustainability in the industry.

With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and an extensive online network, its mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone.

The launch of UR’s flagship in Pavilion KL is just the beginning. It is set to expand its footprint in Malaysia with upcoming stores in Mid Valley in September and Sunway Pyramid in November.