KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A recent Instagram Reel has received not-so-great attention from local online users, drawing comments like “What in the hell” and “gross”.

Featured on @buzzfeedtasty (watch video below), the chef makes a ramen omelette. She also claims the dish is offered as “popular street food vendor” in Malaysia and that it “attracts long lines”.

“The ramen omelette cart in Malaysia is a popular street food vendor known for its unique fusion of Japanese and Malaysian flavours.

“It serves delicious ramen noodles wrapped in a fluffy omelette, creating a savoury and satisfying meal that’s loved by locals and tourists!

“The cart often attracts long lines, so instead of waiting in that, come try this delicious twist at home!” captioned the post.

The post even comes with a recipe, featuring ingredients for one serving.

The chef has stated she has not been able to travel to Malaysia to try the dish. — Screengrab via Instagram/buzzfeedtasty

It is not clear where the video was shot, though the chef has stated she has not been able to travel to Malaysia to try the dish.

Since its posting, the video has received 128K likes and over 600 comments, many criticising or doubting its existence. The account buzzfeedtasty has close to 46 million followers.

“Gross ... not in Malaysian markets anywhere. Maybe some obscure cage with gimmicky food like this,” posted food blogger @kam.eatwithme.

“An Asian stoner’s dream,” said @hornloadedboogie.

“I made something similar in jail. It was really good,” joked another.

“Which part of Malaysia did you find this? I’ve nevaaaa seen this anywehere,” posted @roastergram.