KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Tesla owners heading to Penang island can soon enjoy fast and seamless charging at an upcoming Tesla Supercharger location in Georgetown. Tesla Malaysia has announced that its first V4 Supercharging station in Penang is set to open soon at Gurney Plaza.

The V4 Tesla Supercharger is the brand’s latest DC charger which supports fast charging up to a peak rate of 250kW. According to Tesla, a quick 15-minute charge can provide a Model 3 with up to 282km of range. The actual charging rate depends greatly on the vehicle’s maximum supported DC charging rate and the battery’s state of charge.

Penang currently has a Tesla Supercharger at Sunway Carnival Mall in Seberang Jaya. There are also Tesla Destination chargers (AC charge points) deployed at All Seasons Place in Ayer Itam and The Ship Campus in Batu Kawan.

Malaysia is home to the first V4 Tesla Supercharger in South-east Asia and the first locations are at IOI City Mall and IOI Mall Puchong. While the charging rate remains the same for existing Tesla vehicles, the V4 chargers come with a longer cable which makes it easier to charge other EVs once the network is made available to other EV brands.

At the moment, all Tesla Superchargers including V3 and V4 are priced at RM1.25 per kWh. An idle fee of up to RM4 per minute will be imposed if the Tesla Supercharger is fully occupied and you don’t remove your EV after charging is completed. Tesla Destination chargers are currently free until further notice.

Tesla Malaysia currently has a total of 11 Supercharger locations (52 chargers) and 11 Destination charging locations (57 chargers). It recently deployed its first Tesla Supercharger on the East Coast located in Kuantan and they have announced plans to deploy a Supercharger at The Gardens Mall.

Under the BEV Global Leaders Program, Tesla is required to deploy at least 50 Supercharger within 3 years and at least 30 per cent of them must be opened to other EV brands. — SoyaCincau

