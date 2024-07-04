KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Tesla Model 3 is now offered in Quicksilver in Malaysia. This lighter shade of colour was initially offered locally for the Model Y in April and it is now available for those who are placing new orders for the Model 3. The Quicksilver option is available on all Model 3 variants which include the base RWD model, Long Range AWD and the range-topping Tesla Model 3 Performance.

As you would expect from Tesla, you’ll have to pay extra to get this Quicksilver paint job. The base white option is free, while the Quicksilver costs RM7,500, similar to the Stealth Grey option. As a comparison, the Black and Blue options cost RM5,000 and the Ultra Red costs a heftier RM11,000.

To recap, the Tesla Model 3 RWD starts from RM181,000 (white) but once you pick the Quicksilver exterior, it will cost you RM188,500. For the Long Range AWD and Performance variants, it would cost you RM217,500 and RM249,500 respectively with the Quicksilver exterior option selected.

If you want to change the interior from all-black to black and white, that’s an additional RM5,000.

To recap, the Model 3 RWD offers 512km of WLTP-rated range and a 0-100km/h acceleration of 6.1 seconds, up to a top-speed of 201km/h. Meanwhile, the Model 3 LR AWD offers a whopping 629km of WLTP-rated range and 0-100km/h time of 4.4 seconds, the same maximum speed of 201km/h.

For those who want all outright performance, the range-topping Performance AWD is rated to do 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds, up to a top speed of 261km/h. However, the WLTP-rated range for the Model 3 Performance is shorter at 528km on a single charge. In case you missed it, Tesla Malaysia have started deliveries for the Model 3 Performance last weekend. — SoyaCincau

