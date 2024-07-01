KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Deliveries for the Tesla Model 3 Performance have finally started in Malaysia. According to Tesla Malaysia, the first batch of customers took delivery of their electric vehicle yesterday and over 100 units were scheduled for this weekend.

The Model 3 Performance is the most powerful Tesla Model 3 yet and Malaysians could place their orders since April 2024. It appears that Tesla managed to fulfil its promise to start local deliveries within its targeted Q2 2024 timeline.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is priced at RM242,000, which is RM32,000 more than the Long Range AWD model. From its rated 460hp motors, the Model 3 Performance provides a blazing quick 0-100km/h time of just 3.1 seconds and it can go all the way up to 261km/h. This dual-motor AWD EV has a WLTP-rated range of 528km, which is about 101km less than the Long Range AWD model.

It is worth pointing out what the Tesla Model 3 Performance’s starting price of RM242,000 is only for the base white colour. To change colours, you’ll have to pay RM5,000 to switch to Black or Blue, RM7,500 for Stealth Grey and RM11,000 for Ultra Red.

By default, the gets 20″ Warp Wheels included and if you want to upgrade your seats and interior trims to white, it will cost you an additional RM5,000. The EV comes with Basic Autopilot as standard but you can upgrade to Enhanced Auto Pilot for RM16,000 or Full Self-Driving (FSD) for RM32,000. Do note that not all of these features are available in Malaysia, subject to regulatory approvals.

Tesla Model 3 Performance specs and features

The first thing you’ll notice is the redesigned front and rear bumps which gives it a sportier look. The vehicle sits lower than the Standard and Long Range Model, and it also features a staggered wheel setup. It rides on Pirelli P Zero Elect Tyres with 235/35 R20 for the front and 275/30 R20 for the rear.

The Model 3 Performance also gets adaptive suspension which can be adjusted based on your driving mode. This provides drivers with the flexibility for improved ride and handling or a more comfortable setup for daily drives. Meanwhile, the brakes are said to be using “track-ready” brake pads which promises to offer more immediate deceleration and higher thermal limits and endurance.

According to Tesla, the new aerodynamic changes have resulted in 5 per cent reduced drag, 36 per cent lift reduction and 55 per cent improvement in front-to-rear lift balance compared to the previous Model 3 Performance model. Over at the rear, you also get a “Performance” badge and a carbon fibre spoiler on the trunk lid.

A view of the interior. — SoyaCincau pic

On the inside, the Tesla Model 3 Performance gets Sports Seats which still offers power adjustments as well as ventilated function. While the interior looks pretty much the same as the Long Range model, you also get carbon fibre details on the dash and metal covers for the brake and accelerator pedals.

This high-performance EV also gets a Track Mode which provides extra settings for handling balance, regenerative braking and vehicle stability assist. In terms of charging, the Tesla Model 3 Performance supports 11kW for AC charging and up to 250kW for DC Charging when plugged to a Tesla Supercharger.

According to Tesla Malaysia, there are now 11 Supercharging stations (52 chargers) and 11 Destination charging stations (57 chargers) throughout Malaysia.

To learn more about the Tesla Model 3 Performance in Malaysia, you can watch our first drive video below: — SoyaCincau