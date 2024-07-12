KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 – American actor-singer Nick Jonas and his wife, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra were among the first celebrities to land at Mumbai airport on July 11.

Shortly after, reality stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian were seen landing at the airport, sharing their arrival on social media.

The sisters also posted their rickshaw experience in India on Instagram, and Kim revealed the dress she was wearing for the festivities.

Kim Kardashian shared Instagram stories of her rickshaw experience with Khloe in India and her dress when attending the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. — Screengrab via Instagram/kimkardashian

Over the past few days, excitement has filled the air at Mumbai airport as A-list celebrities arrived for the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is at the centre of what is expected to be one of India's most lavish ceremonies.

The pre-wedding festivities have already garnered significant attention for their opulence.

The guest list for the wedding features notable figures from sports, politics and entertainment.

Wrestler-actor John Cena was one of the many celebrity guests. — Reuters pic

Wrestler-actor John Cena and former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair were also spotted by reporters arriving ahead of the party.

Expected attendees include Samsung CEO Han Jong Hee, along with other high-profile guests such as former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and his wife.

The Times of India reports that celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham will also be present, alongside Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, with festivities continuing today with a blessing ceremony, or “Shubh Ashirwad,” followed by a grand reception tomorrow (July 13), known as the “Mangal Utsav.”

To accommodate the influx of guests, the Ambani family has arranged for three Falcon 2000 aircraft and numerous private jets for transport.

Anant's father Mukesh is chairman of Reliance Industries, a family-founded conglomerate that has grown into India's biggest company by market cap.

The patriarch is the world's 11th richest person with a fortune estimated at US$123 billion (RM575 billion) by Forbes.