KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 – In conjunction with its 35th anniversary, The Melium Group gave back to the community via a fundraising auction for 12 charity organisations and homes.

At the end of the night, after more than three hours of bidding, a total of RM5.136 million was raised for charity with more donations coming in later.

At final count, the total amount raised and disbursed to the 12 charities was RM5.7 million.

“It’s a testament to the warmth and generosity of Malaysians, that despite challenges in the market and global uncertainties, they always rally to support those in need,” said The Melium Group president and founder Datuk Seri Farah Khan.

“The work started months ago and without the efforts of the Charity Auction Committee who worked tirelessly to secure the donors and our generous bidders, none of this would have been possible,” added Khan, who chaired the committee alongside Hong Leong Investment Bank Group MD and CEO Lee Jim Leng and BurdaLuxury KL publisher Natasha Kraal.

“In the arena of business and banking, philanthropy isn’t just a choice, it’s a defining principle that sets great companies apart. It's about more than profit margins; it's about purpose-driven leadership and making a real difference in the world around us,” said Lee.

Advertisement

A total of 92 items and experiences were auctioned in the course of the evening, including a limited-edition Max Mara Teddy Coat, a Croc skin Givenchy Antigona bag and a Galapagos cruise from Hurtigruten Expeditions.

Also included were business class return tickets to London via Qatar Airlines, a WWF-Malaysia curated wildlife expedition, tickets to the Olympics, watches, jewellery and artworks.

All of the auction items were donated by The Melium Group, private organisations and notable individuals.

Recently, a cheque presentation was held at The St Regis Kuala Lumpur whereby the proceeds were given to the charity organisations which included Institute Tengku Ampuan Afzan (INTAZ), Badan Amal Kasih Sayang Malaysia (BAKASA) and BRDB Rotary Children’s Residence (BRCR).