KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — An American tourist decided to visit Malaysia for a special reason: Malaysia also happens to be her name.

Malaysia (surname unknown) is just one of many visitors featured in a series of videos by social media channel PGMN Gogogo that interviews visitors to Malaysia and getting their takes about their experience visiting the country.

The tourist said that initially she had no expectations of the country as she had chosen it solely on the basis of sharing a name with Malaysia.

So far she has found the visit enjoyable, praising Malaysians as being “so kind” and the food as being “so good” and that she considered the country to be very beautiful.

As to the story behind her name, PGMN Gogogo said Malaysia told them there was no special reason, just that Malaysia is apparently a fairly common name in the US.

Interestingly Malaysia’s account of the country isn’t the most viewed on the channel (so far). Instead it’s a video with a visitor from England, “Daisy” who was impressed with Malaysians’ command of English and how “underrated” the country is in her opinion.

Fun tidbit: According to the US social security website, “Malaysia” is the 776th most popular baby girl name in the US, with its popularity peaking back in 2014 at rank 399.

